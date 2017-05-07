White House fires chief usher

The first woman to hold the position of White House chief usher has been fired, USA Today reported.
Angella Reid, who joined the White House staff in 2011 after working for the Ritz-Carlton group, was dismissed late last week. White House staff learned of the firing on Friday, the Washington Post reported.
Reid was the second black person to be the White House’s chief usher, joined the White House in 2011, The first, Stephen Rochon, served for four years. He left to accept a position at the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, USA Today reported.
The job of the chief usher is to run the executive mansion, overseeing its staff and all major events at the residence and working closely with the first family.
Reid declined to comment to the Washington Post, saying “I think it’s best if the White House explains.”
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Reid's dismissal at Friday's press briefing, USA Today reported.
“We left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for great things for her in the future," said Sanders, who did not provide specifics. “However, it’s not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in. It’s nothing more than that.”
There have been just nine chief ushers since the beginning of the 20th century, the Washington Post reported.
“Knowing Angella, I doubt seriously that she would have done something herself to cause this,” Rochon told the Washington Post. “She worked for years in top management in hotels. She knows about hospitality. She is definitely professional but you’re not going to please everybody.”
