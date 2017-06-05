Who was the Orlando killer? John Neumann Jr., has long arrest record

Who was John Neumann Jr.?

Florida authorities identified Neumann as the gunman who went on a shooting spree Monday morning inside an Orlando business, leaving five people dead.

Neumann, 45, was a veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1999.

Law enforcement officials said he was a loner who was fired from Fiamma Inc. in April.

A search warrant has been issued for Neumann's home.

Court documents revealed a fellow Fiamma employee, who will remain unidentified in this report, attempted to file an injunction against Neumann for alleged assault.

The man told an Orange County judge that Neumann began “threatening his life… as well as his family, while getting physical, all while a supervisor was out to lunch.”

Three months later, the same employee again told a judge about violent encounters with Neumann saying, “Out of the blue Neumann attacks, ambushes him from behind some bushes while he calmly rode his bike home from work.” The victim also said Neumann, “starts punching him violently in the back of the head… and attempts to strangle him during a struggle.”

The person who filed the injunctions was not one of Neumann’s victims.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Clerk of Courts said that the victim decided in May to voluntarily dismiss an injunction against Neumann for repeat violence, and the court determined that there were not enough facts to support an injunction for stalking.

Neumann has a record dating back to 1995.

Neumann has faced charges for driving under the influence, habitual offender of driving on a suspended license, theft and resisting an officer without violence.

His last arrest was in 2010 for drug possession, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.