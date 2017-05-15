Who will be the next FBI director? Here’s a list of candidates

President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that he would find a new director of the FBI by this Friday when he heads to his first overseas trip as president.



Nearly a week after firing James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, at least 14 people have emerged as potential candidates for the job; eight have already been interviewed.



From The Associated Press, here is a list of the 14 people being considered.



1. Alice Fisher was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.



2. Adam Lee is the special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia.



3. Andrew McCabe is the acting FBI director.



4. Michael J. Garcia is a former prosecutor and associate judge on New York's Supreme Court.



5. Sen. John Cornyn is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, and was the attorney general of Texas.



6. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is a Bush appointee who struck down the centerpiece of the Obama administration's health care law in 2010.



7. Frances Townsend is a former Bush Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser.



8. Ex-Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan. The FBI Agents Association says it believes his diverse background makes him the best choice.



9. J. Michael Luttig is general counsel for Boeing Corp. and served as a judge on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and a Justice Department lawyer.



10. Rep. Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina congressman is a former federal prosecutor and state attorney. He led the investigation into the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya.



11. Ray Kelly was the commissioner of the New York City Police Department. Following the attacks on 9/11, Kelly created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department and oversaw a drastic reduction in crime.



12. Larry Thompson was deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush and served as the department’s No. 2 from 2001 to 2003.



13. Paul Abbate is a senior official at the FBI, currently responsible for the bureau’s criminal and cyber branch.



14. John Suthers is a former U.S. attorney and Colorado attorney general; was elected mayor of Colorado Springs in 2015.

