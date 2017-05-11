Why is there a dog on the roof in a Texas neighborhood?

You’re not seeing things: That’s really a dog hanging out on a roof in Austin, Texas and he’s stopping people in their tracks.
People do a double take when they see Huck hanging out on top of his family’s home.
The golden retriever has created such a sensation, both online and in his neighborhood, that his owners had to post a sign on their door explaining that Huckleberry is just fine.
this is the cutest thing ever 😍 #hucktheroofdog pic.twitter.com/9fdkB9LpZO— queen ciara (@ciara0sullivanx) May 10, 2017
“Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump onto our roof from the backyard,” his owners said.
“We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball.”
The sign asks people not to knock on the door: “We know he’s up there.”
But people are encouraged to take pictures and post them with the hashtag #hucktheroofdog.
Pictures of Huck on the roof have gone viral, with people posting: “He’s so cute.” “This is the cutest thing ever.” “#hucktheroofdog made my day.”
Huck the Roof Dog
#Hucktheroofdog I found more pics!! Whoop! He's sooo cute!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gT36EHYLQk— Monique (@NerdiePink) May 10, 2017
#HucktheRoofDog is the best thing you'll see this week https://t.co/BPxYWTQNAy pic.twitter.com/vjjosNWMWb— How People Do (@how_people_do) May 10, 2017
#hucktheroofdog is the best doggo. pic.twitter.com/wWEnQfWVSj— Zoe Delahunty-Light (@zoe_dels) May 10, 2017
