Why this year’s spelling bee probably won’t end in a tie

The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee is this week, with the finals airing Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Since 2014, the spelling bee has ended in a tie, with co-champions.

But this year is different, with new rules to prevent a draw.

Now, spellers must take an extra written exam.

The tiebreaker test consists of 24 items: 12 spelling and 12 multiple-choice vocabulary questions.

How would you do on a tiebreaker test? Here are examples of vocabulary questions provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

1. Which of these would be most dulcet?

a. a jet engine

b. a popular lullaby

c. a poorly written essay

d. a red-colored seaweed

2. If something is baneful, it is:

a. healthful

b. plentiful

c. fruitful

d. harmful

3. Which of the following is closest in meaning to schlepp?

a. tell a lie

b. knock down

c. haul

d. taste

4. What is a cutpurse?

a. a pickpocket

b. a small, collapsible knife

c. a fringed handbag

d. a noxious weed

5. Something said succinctly is:

a. legalistic

b. flowery and nostalgic

c. vague

d. brief and exact

6. An example of an ergogenic activity is:

a. taking a course on public speaking

b. cutting expenses to increase savings

c. trying bungee jumping as a hobby

d. increasing sleep time by an hour

7. A jurisprude is:

a. a failed bill in a legislative body

b. a person who likes to show off their legal knowledge

c. a judge who hands down an unusually stiff sentence

d. an officer in a courtroom

8. A pennate object is shaped like a:

a. wing

b. boat

c. tube

d. ring

This quiz comes from the Scripps National Spelling Bee website. The answers can be found at the bottom of this article.

The spelling bee had 291 contestants hoping to be named champion. This is the largest amount of contestants ever.

This year, if there are two winners at the end of the championship round, the scores for the tiebreaker tests will be revealed. The speller with the highest score will be named the champion.

Answers for the quiz: