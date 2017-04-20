A delay in a fast food order helped bring an end to a nationwide manhunt this week. Now the question is: Will the McDonald’s worker who delayed Steve Stephens’ order Tuesday get part or all of the $50,000 reward for his location?

Police were searching for Stephens, accused of killing Robert Godwin Sr., 74, in Cleveland Sunday. Stephens then posted the video on Facebook, WJW reported.

The manhunt ended Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, after a drive-through worker recognized Stephens. The restaurant’s owner stalled Stephens while workers called police.

Stephens drove off, leading police on a short chase. He then shot and killed himself.

Monday police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, but police have not confirmed that the person who called them was in fact a McDonald’s worker or if the person who did tip them off would get the money, WJW reported.

Even if the person does, Crime Stoppers told WJW that tipsters can remain anonymous and that they do not release the names of the people who give them tips.

Despite the fact that the McDonald’s employee has not been confirmed as the person who contacted police, support to give the unidentified person the money has been growing on social media.

Does the Mcdonald's employee get the reward that was being offered for Stephens? — lord erik (@_crookd) April 19, 2017

There should be no question that the McDonald's employees get the $50,000 reward for turning him in, & I will throw @VansWarpedTour tickets — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) April 19, 2017