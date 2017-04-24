Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 79°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Broken Clouds
H 79° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 79° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 79° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
Close

Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged

Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
Photo Credit: Seminole County Sheriffs Office
Florida resident Kristen DePasquale, pictured here in a booking photo at the Seminole County Jail, has been charged in the strangulation death of her toddler daughter last Nov. with a string of Halloween lights.

Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Seminole County Sheriffs Office

A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov. 

>> Read more trending news

Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse. The mother told police officers that she is innocent, and claims her 2-year-old son is responsible, according to CBS News.

>> Related: Man threatens teens with gun over noisy car, punches them

When officers arrived to DePasquale’s home in Oveido they found her daughter unconscious on the living-room floor with “deep grooves” around her neck, CBS reported. Medical officials tried to perform CPR on the child, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police believe the weapon used on the infant was a string of pumpkin-shaped Halloween lights that were hanging on the sliding glass doors of the home. 

>> Related: Woman bites nail salon manager, threatens customers with pen

The medical examiner said that the marks on the toddler’s neck “was so deep it required more force than a 2 1/2-year-old boy could muster,” CBS reported. The examiner also concluded that the girl was strangled for four to six minutes.

But DePasquale’s attorneys claim that the boy confessed to his mother before officers arrived and then to a child-welfare worker three days later. Prosecutors said they do not believe the boy’s confession is credible, according to CBS News. 

DePasquale has no criminal history or record of child abuse with the Florida Department of Children and Families, media outlets reported. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Young Jacksonville soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Young Jacksonville soldier killed in Afghanistan
    The Department of Defense has announced that a Jacksonville soldier has died in Afghanistan. 21 year-old Private First Class Gil I. Morales Del Valle died Wednesday in Wardak province, Afghanistan He and PFC Cody Baker, 19 of Holton, Kansas, were attacked by enemy forces with an improvised explosive device. Both were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division in Fort Polk, LA. Funeral arrangements are pending. 
  • Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov.  >> Read more trending news Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse. The mother told police officers that she is innocent, and claims her 2-year-old son is responsible, according to CBS News. >> Related: Man threatens teens with gun over noisy car, punches them When officers arrived to DePasquale’s home in Oveido they found her daughter unconscious on the living-room floor with “deep grooves” around her neck, CBS reported. Medical officials tried to perform CPR on the child, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Police believe the weapon used on the infant was a string of pumpkin-shaped Halloween lights that were hanging on the sliding glass doors of the home.  >> Related: Woman bites nail salon manager, threatens customers with pen The medical examiner said that the marks on the toddler’s neck “was so deep it required more force than a 2 1/2-year-old boy could muster,” CBS reported. The examiner also concluded that the girl was strangled for four to six minutes. But DePasquale’s attorneys claim that the boy confessed to his mother before officers arrived and then to a child-welfare worker three days later. Prosecutors said they do not believe the boy’s confession is credible, according to CBS News.  DePasquale has no criminal history or record of child abuse with the Florida Department of Children and Families, media outlets reported. 
  • Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    When the federal courthouse doors opened in Downtown Jacksonville Monday morning, prospective jurors crowded around and quietly filed in. By 8:54 a.m., former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was sitting in a courtroom next to her attorney, with a small notepad and pens in front of her, waiting for the people who would decide her future to file in to be screened. While a court order indicated 39 prospective jurors had been summoned for the fraud trial, the instructions laid out Monday morning by Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt put the pool at 65 people. That will be whittled down to twelve jurors and two alternates by the time Tuesday is done. Brown and two others are accused of collecting more than $800,000 in donations for a group they claimed was a non-profit - One Door For Education - and using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, car repairs, and events hosted by or held in honor of Brown, who was in Congress at the time. Her two alleged co-conspirators - her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- have both taken plea deals. Brown faces twenty-two charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and more. If convicted, she faces more than 350 years in prison. A jury must issue a unanimous verdict to convict. After the list of prospective jurors was passed out to the attorneys, there was a brief break so either side could sort through the information. Brown was actively engaged with her attorney James Smith III during this break, including pointing to different items on the papers that were handed out. Prospective jurors then filed in one-by-one, seated in the order of their randomly assigned number, to face the initial group questioning. For this jury selection process, Klindt told the courtroom he had studied high profile and high publicity cases from the Middle District of Florida and the 11th Circuit to determine the best practices. Even before the standard questions, he asked jurors about any familiarity with Brown, whether they’ve supported her in the past, whether they have any bias toward or against her, whether they know the witnesses who will be called, and similar areas. While there were only a few people who said they knew Brown or had any feelings about her, more than half of the pool- 39 people- had some level of personal knowledge about this case because of conversations, social media, or what they’ve consumed through the news. These questions were laid out in the group setting, with jurors raising their hands, but not providing much additional detail initially. Individual questioning then followed, where the court got a better idea of the range of knowledge about the case and, more importantly, whether that information has led the prospective jurors to form an opinion on guilt or innocence, and if that opinion could be set aside to consider only the evidence presented as trial and the instructions provided by the court. Several witnesses have been striken “for cause” for the reason that it wasn’t clear they could set aside these personal opinions, although some of the strikes so far have also been for extreme hardship or affiliation with federal law enforcement or the legal system. The extended questioning is being done individually because Klindt specifically said he wanted to be careful that anything a prospective juror has to say will not influence others. Once this questioning specific to this case is done, Klindt hopes to have about 45 prospective jurors remaining, at which point the standard questioning will take place. That phase includes looking at some of the personal information of the prospective jurors, whether they’ve served on a jury before and other areas. In addition to strikes “for cause”, attorneys have a set number of “peremptory” strikes they can exercise when questioning is done. The attorneys for both sides have been allowed ro ask questions of the prospective jurors as well, through the process so far. WOKV is inside the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently at WOKV.com for updates. 
  • Mayor Curry's pension reform plan unanimously approved by City Council
    Mayor Curry's pension reform plan unanimously approved by City Council
    It's been a long road, but the Jacksonville City Council has unanimously voted to pass Mayor Lenny Curry's pension reform plan.   The bills include using a half-cent sales tax approved by voters back in the 2016 election to help pay down the $2.8 billion dollar pension debt.   But just moments after the plan was passed, some on the council were already talking about tweaks.   Councilman Danny Becton announced he's working on a bill that would make extra payments toward paying down the debt, comparing it to a 30-year mortgage.   'After a number of years, as your income grows, maybe you've gotten some promotions, that mortgage you took out many years ago, isn't as bad as it seemed that first day. Your like, 'Oh, I can pay more', and your accountant tells you that you can save hundreds of thousands of dollars by putting a little bit more and making this a 15-year mortgage,' explains Becton.   Mayor Curry is set to sign the pension reform bills Tuesday, April 25, outside City Hall. He'll be joined by members of City Council, Sheriff Williams, union leaders, and business representatives.
  • Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen
    Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen
    A South Florida teen is being charged as an adult after deputies monitoring his social media pages arrested him this month on gun-related charges. >> Read more trending news  Joshua Troutman, 17, was transferred from juvenile custody to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges that include possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm in public and grand theft of a firearm. He also has multiple open cases in juvenile court, including charges of carrying a concealed weapon, grand theft and burglary. During his initial court appearance on Friday, Judge Caroline Caroline Shepherd ordered Troutman’s open juvenile cases be reviewed and set his bond on the adult charges at $50,000. He was also placed on in-house arrest with an electronic monitor and ordered to have possession of neither weapons nor devices that can access the internet. According to the arrest report, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s detective last month monitored postings by Troutman on social-media sites, including Facebook and Instagram. The detective noted that Troutman posted several pictures and videos with multiple firearms in his waist, hands and pockets. Troutman is currently classified as a juvenile delinquent and is not allowed to possess firearms, investigators said. Authorities say he has a history of burglary and resisting arrest with violence. He remains under supervision as a juvenile until his 19th birthday. “He is a danger to the community,” a prosecutor said in court Friday. Investigators say Troutman posted one video of himself firing shots from a small-caliber firearm into the ground in his backyard. After being taken into custody, he reportedly told deputies he stole a gun from a box stored in a shed at an unspecified residence in Boynton Beach. When asked about the fired shots seen on video, Troutman told deputies he was only shooting into the ground and did not hurt anyone, the report said.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.