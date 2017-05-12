Listen Live
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
69°
H 94
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
69°
Scattered Clouds
H 94° L 71°
  • not-available-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 94° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 94° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 82° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Woman caught shoplifting thanks police officer who helped her through a tough time
Close

Woman caught shoplifting thanks police officer who helped her through a tough time

Woman caught shoplifting thanks police officer who helped her through a tough time
Photo Credit: Darinburt/Getty Images/iStockphoto
File photo

Woman caught shoplifting thanks police officer who helped her through a tough time

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: Darinburt/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman is thanking a police officer for going above and beyond to help her when she couldn’t afford to buy food for her family.

Sheena Davenport shared the story to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

RELATED: Iowa police officer sobs at stranger’s act of kindness 

“Today I went to court for shoplifting food from Walmart almost a year ago. Me and Logan were struggling like no other and didn’t know what to do,” Sheena wrote.

As she was leaving the courtroom in Dothan, Ala., she said an officer stopped her and asked Sheena to follow her.

The officer lead Sheena to a Winn Dixie grocery store.

“She told me to grab a buggy and let’s go shopping,” wrote Sheena.

The officer, identified only as Officer Katrina at the Dothan Police Department, spent $139 dollars on food for Sheena and her family.

“After me telling her she didn’t have to do it she started telling me her struggle and how she made it through,” wrote Sheena. “This world may be jack up y’all but there are still people out there to make a difference. And when my time comes, I will pay it forward.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump tweets Comey ‘better hope there are no tapes’ of conversations between the two
    President Trump suggested in a tweet on Friday that former FBI Director James Comey should hope that no recordings were made conversations between the two. “James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted. Trump was apparently referring to three meetings he claims he had with Comey, who he fired on Tuesday. Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he and Comey had dinner at the White House and that Comey had told the president he wanted to continue in his position as director of the FBI. Trump also said Comey had called him twice. During those conversations, Trump said he asked Comey if he was the subject of an FBI investigation. He said on all three occasions, Comey said he was not the subject of the investigation. According to a New York Times story, Comey was asked by Trump during the dinner for his loyalty. Comey is said to have responded that he would offer honesty, but could not offer political loyalty.
  • In series of tweets, Trump jabs at former FBI Director, calls Russia probe a “witch hunt”
    In series of tweets, Trump jabs at former FBI Director, calls Russia probe a “witch hunt”
    In an extraordinary series of tweets on Friday morning, President Donald Trump said fired FBI Director James Comey ‘better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations,’ as the President again assailed the news media over press coverage of his administration, threatening to do away with daily briefings for reporters at the White House. The President’s tweets came a day after he upended the explanations of his press team on why he fired Comey from his post on Tuesday, telling NBC in an interview that investigations of possible links between his associates and the Russians were much on his mind. “This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story,” the President said. Overnight, there were stories in the New York Times about a dinner in late January at the White House, which involved only the President and the FBI Director; the Times reported that Mr. Trump pressed Comey for a ‘loyalty’ pledge. James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 Reaction from Democrats was immediate. “This is very disturbing,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “The President is now openly threatening the former FBI Director.” The tweet about “tapes” immediately invoked memories of the Oval Office tapes that became a central part of the battle over President Richard Nixon, a taping system that was not known about until being uncovered by hearings on Watergate. If there are indeed tapes of such conversations, Congress could try to subpoena those for any investigation. As he did in his interview on Thursday with NBC, the President made clear on Friday morning that the questions about any ties between his campaign and Russia were much on his mind, as he continued to lash out at Democrats and the news media. Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 Mr. Trump also used Twitter to address discrepancies between his explanation for the firing of Comey, and that given to reporters earlier in the week by his press team at the White House, as he labeled the Russia probe a “witch hunt.” “As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy,” the President said, raising the possibility of simply not having briefings for reporters in the future. “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future “press briefings” and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy?” The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
  • Officer shot at Ohio nursing home
    Officer shot at Ohio nursing home
    A police officer was injured Friday morning during a shooting at a Kirkersville, Ohio, nursing home, according to WBNS-TV. >> Read more trending news Authorities got a report of an active shooting situation around 8 a.m. Initial reports indicated that the situation took place in the 200 block of East Main Street. >> See the latest on WHIO.com Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, WBNS-TV reported that the shooter was down around 8:50 a.m. Authorities did not immediately say what condition the injured officer was in, or whether other victims were reported. Kirkersville is about 30 miles east of Columbus. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
  • Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day. The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom.  Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get. Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions. Which stores have Mother's Day sales? Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise. Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Catalog Spree Edible Arrangements FTD Florists J.C. Penney Kmart Kohls Macy's Michael's Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Zales 1-800 Flowers Mother’s Day gift ideas Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases. Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members. Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet) Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday. Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom. Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase. Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet) NuVision Signature Edition 8' Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99. Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap. Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45  T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet) Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty 'I Love You Mom' engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon 'I Love You Mom' picture frame - $20, Amazon $50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon 15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD 25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's   Source: FatWallet, Macy’s; Amazon; Walmart; Best Buy
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.