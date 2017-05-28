Listen Live
National
Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say
Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say

Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say
Photo Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office
Suspect Rebecca McGraw, 38, was arrested and charged with offenses related to alleged sexual encounters with a minor, accusing of paying a child younger than 15 for  sex.

Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say

By: Paige Fry, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -  A Florida woman is facing charges, accused of paying a child under the age of 15 up to $300 for sexual encounters.

>> Read more trending news

Suspect Rebecca McGraw, 38, was arrested on Thursday and is facing five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor under the age of 15, Port St. Lucie police said. 

Investigators said McGraw admitted to at least five sexual acts with the victim.

She remained in the St. Lucie County Jail on Saturday on a $125,000 bail.

The age of sexual consent in Florida is 18. No one under the age of 16 can give consent under any circumstances, according to Florida statutes.

Authorities arrested McGraw after detectives followed up on prior allegations of child abuse and sexual molestation of a child by an adult.

>> Related: Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school, police say

McGraw was an assistant manager at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie when the sexual offenses allegedly occurred with a child living at the complex, police said. She would allowed the child to use her debit and credit cards, and to drive her vehicle unaccompanied, investigators said.

 

