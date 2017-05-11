Woman discovers 2.65-carat diamond in state park

A Tulsa woman found a giant diamond in a park just a few minutes after she began searching for gemstones last weekend with her family.



Victoria Brodski, 25, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas after hearing about the discovery of a 7.44-carat diamond there in March.

She and her family went to the park around 9 a.m. Saturday and found the diamond after just a few minutes of hunting for gemstones, according to park officials.

Officials said it is tradition for visitors to name their finds. Brodski named hers “Michelangelo Diamond” after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character. Brodski said her family decided to use the characters’ names as code words if one of them found a diamond.

“When I learned that I found a diamond, I called my mom and said, ‘Michelangelo,’” Brodski said.

She told park officials that she plans to sell the diamond and split the money with her family.