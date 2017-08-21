Woman fatally shot after likely social media dispute, police say

A Georgia man accused of fatally shooting a mother of two and injuring another man after a possible dispute on social media remains jailed in the Walton County, authorities said.

Suspect Desmond Sharron Jackson, 22, faces murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and a weapons charge in the Sunday night shooting in Social Circle, Georgia, investigators said.

Police responded to two 911 calls about a shooting.

One victim, Heather Smith, 24, of Covington, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A second victim, Quantavious Banks, 26, of Social Circle, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim and suspect know each other, but we’re actively working the investigation to determine what led up to this event,” Social Circle police said in a Facebook post.

Police said there was a dispute, possibly on social media, that led to the shooting.

“The community has been very cooperative, very helpful, it's a shock to them as it is to everybody," Social Circle police Sgt. James Pilgrim said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Heather Smith’s father, Aaron Smith, said he wants to find out what happened to his daughter.

“I'm a parent, I'm losing a child,” he said.

“You can't explain how you feel about it until something like that happens.”

Witness Michelle Givan said her thoughts are with Heather Smith’s two children. “There’s no words that can explain how these kids are going to feel in the long run.”

