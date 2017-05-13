Woman finds out day too late missing dog was adopted 

Mila ran off when she saw a dog being walked.

By the time Christine Bockin went outside to chase after her, the 1-year-old Labrador was gone.

A stranger found Mila a couple of streets over and ended up taking the dog 45 miles away to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, according to KCEN. The dog was then taken to the Austin Humane Society, which held the pup for 72 hours before she was put up for adoption.

During that time, Bockin posted missing dog signs and searched social media in hopes of finding Mila. Finally, Bockin figured out where Mila was.

"She had been adopted the day before, in the afternoon," Bockin told KVUE. "I had just missed my chance and was less than 24 hours away from getting my dog back."

The family, who has not been identified, does not want to give back the dog.

"They said no, they were not interested," Erica Miller, spokeswoman for the Austin Humane Society, told KVUE. "And they were very adamant that we stopped contacting them at this point."