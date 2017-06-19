Listen Live
National
Woman finds 1-year-old son shut in day care closet
Close

Woman finds 1-year-old son shut in day care closet

Woman finds 1-year-old son shut in day care closet
Photo Credit: Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot
File photo of a day care center

Woman finds 1-year-old son shut in day care closet

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot

A 22-month-old Alabama boy was found confined in a closet at a local day care center by his mother, who went to the child care business to pick up her son.

>> Read more trending news

Sydney Zimmerman said she arrived earlier than expected at the day care, whose name has not been released, where an employee led her to a closet to gather her son. 

>> Related: 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death

According to WTVM, Zimmerman’s son, Slade, was shut inside a a dark, un-air-conditioned closet. He was strapped in a car seat that was not his own. 

“I followed her in and then she goes to (the) closet, opens the closet door, turns the light on and my son is sitting there strapped in a car seat that is not his and the first thing he says when he sees me is ‘Mama,’” Zimmerman told WTVM. “He could have overheated and died.”

According to Zimmerman, the day care worker insinuated that Slade had been put into the closet to sleep and that it might not have been the first time workers had done so.

"She's all, ‘Sometimes he doesn’t want to take a nap. Sometimes he doesn’t this or that,’” Zimmerman said. “That tells me sometimes this happens.”

Zimmerman plans to press charges against the worker and the owner of the day care.

See more at WTVM.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

