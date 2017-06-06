Woman found passed out, covered in paint; kids left on porch, in sink

A woman in Shaler Township, Pennsylvania, is facing charges after she was found passed out in her home while her three young children were left unattended.

Amy Metheney is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police said Metheney was found passed out on her living room floor, covered in paint. Police said she was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time.

A painting crew working at Metheney’s home Saturday noticed her 3-year-old daughter alone on a porch for hours. When the workers went into the house, they found Metheney unconscious.

Metheney’s 1-year-old daughter was found in the kitchen sink covered in paint, according to police documents. Police said when they arrived at the home, Metheney was conscious but highly intoxicated.

Metheney’s neighbors said they have been worried about her children -- 3-year-old twins and a 1-year-old -- for some time.

“At that age, they need 24-hour care,” one neighbor told WPXI. “They need a parent that’s healthy and (who will) take good care of them, so she just needs to get her life in order and get some help so she can be a good mom to those kids."

Metheney is not in jail and declined to comment to WPXI.