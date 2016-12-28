Listen Live
clear-night
69°
H 86°
L 62°

!
Traffic
Breaking News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on I-95 SB. Left lane closed on Fuller Warren Bridge causing huge delays. 

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
69°
Clear
H 86° L 62°
  • clear-night
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 86° L 62°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 86° L 62°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Woman hands 5-year-old son cup of wine during police stop
Close

Woman hands 5-year-old son cup of wine during police stop

Woman Hands 5-year-old Son Cup of Wine During Police Stop

Woman hands 5-year-old son cup of wine during police stop

By: Brianna Chambers Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LOVELAND, Ohio -  An Ohio woman is charged with driving under the influence and child endangering after police received a report of erratic driving. 

>> Read more trending stories  

Elizabeth Louise Floyd, 27, was arrested Friday after a motorist called 911 saying that she was driving "all over the road," "just (missing) two head-on collisions."

Police said the caller reported that Floyd had crossed a double yellow line and hit a curb in Loveland, Ohio.

When police approached Floyd's vehicle, she handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it, the Associated Press reported. Floyd later admitted to handing the child the cup of wine.

According to WXIXFloyd was taken into custody after failing all field-sobriety tests and blowing a .169 BAC.

Floyd appeared in court Saturday and is free on bond. She is scheduled to return to court Jan. 11. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Upended truck crashes into home on Jacksonville’s Westside
    Upended truck crashes into home on Jacksonville’s Westside
    Three cranes have removed an upended truck that hit two homes on Jacksonville's Westside. The incident happened Saturday at Red Holly Lane and Hickory Hills Drive. The company running the truck is Builders Diversified Services. A man was operating the crane from the back of the truck when this happened and used a kill switch to shut off the engine. An Action News Jax viewer said a woman and her dog were in one of the homes when the truck crashed through the house. No one was in the other house at the time. No one was hurt. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on scene if needed while the cranes are working.  The owner of Builders Diversified Services said they are still working to figure out how this happened. OSHA is also on scene investigating
  • Six acre wildfire contained near Hilliard
    Six acre wildfire contained near Hilliard
    For the third time in less than two weeks, the Florida Forest Service Jacksonville is called to fight a fire in Nassau County.  Forestry dozers contained a six acre wildfire Saturday at US 1 and Andrews Road, north of Hilliard. We’re told one home was threatened, but saved. The cause of this fire hasn’t yet been released.  This comes just a day after a brush fire burned 40 acres between Oneil-Scott Road and Barnwell Road in the Yulee area. The source was near the railroad tracks, and homes had to be evacuated for a few hours while Forestry crews built containment lines. Ten homes were threatened in that fire, but saved.  Last Wednesday, March 22nd, a fire sparked from a man burning books in his yard in Bryceville. That would ultimately grow to just over 700 acres and claim two homes, although Forestry officials say more than 100 structures were saved.  As a result of these fires and the continued dry conditions, Nassau County Commissioners approved an emergency burn ban Friday, lasting through April 7th.  
  • Many displaced from Powers Ave fire
    Many displaced from Powers Ave fire
    Firefighters tell Action News Jax they could hear screams coming from a burning building as they arrived at the Pinebrook Apartments in the San Jose area of Jacksonville Saturday. Although no serious injuries were reported, two people and a pet were rescued from the fire at 7500 Powers Avenue. Heavy fire was showing and black smoke was streaming into the sky as JFRD firefighters responded to the scene. Within minutes, the fire chief declared a second alarm to get extra manpower to the 2-story complex. Firefighters were able to knock down the main fire in but not before it had spread into the attic trusses. It was declared under control after about 30 minutes. There's no word yet on exactly how and where the fire started. The state fire marshal has been called to investigate. Originally, fifteen residents were displaced by the fire, but that totally has apparently climbed. The Red Cross was on scene to help them.
  • Clay deputy fires weapon after being struck by vehicle during traffic stop
    Clay deputy fires weapon after being struck by vehicle during traffic stop
    A traffic stop in Orange Park early Saturday morning led to a Clay County deputy firing their weapon after being struck by a vehicle. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with their Office Operation Safe Streets (OSS) Unit pulled over a vehicle at Jefferson Ave. and Independence Dr. for an equipment violation at 12:40 a.m. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted deputies, who then told the driver, William Alexander Gaspard, and a passenger to exit the vehicle so they could conduct a search, per CCSO. Deputies said Gaspard became argumentative and refused to exit.  Gaspard allegedly started the vehicle and fled, striking a deputy. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the deputy’s condition. The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy fired a single shot in return. The bullet did not hit anyone.  Gaspard stopped the vehicle a short distance later and was taken into custody. He’s charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, resisting with violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies say they found cocaine in the vehicle.  
  • Ten homes saved from fast moving Yulee brush fire 
    Ten homes saved from fast moving Yulee brush fire 
    It has to be one of the last things residents want to hear, after what happened in Bryceville.   A brush fire broke out in the Yulee area, spreading to about 40 acres. The Florida Forest Service in Jacksonville says the scene is was 100% contained just before 9PM, and while ten homes were threatened, they were saved. The fire is not expected to spread any further. Nassau County Fire, the Florida Forest Service, and other partner agencies are on scene addressing hot spots and boosting containment lines. Evacuations were urged in the area of Barnwell Road and Oneil-Scott Road in Yulee, but those have since been lifted. Because of the conditions, Nassau County Commissioners are trying to get ahead of more problems by enacting an immediate burn ban. No outdoor burning will be allowed through April 7th. The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville says they are investigating the cause of the fire. They know the source of the fire was near the railroad track.  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.