National
Woman intentionally drove off 50-foot cliff, killing her three children, police say
Close

Woman intentionally drove off 50-foot cliff, killing her three children, police say

Woman intentionally drove off 50-foot cliff, killing her three children, police say
Photo Credit: Patrick Orr/AP
Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office and members of the Boise Fire Department dive team stand by the wreckage of a SUV driven by 40-year-old Noel Bankhead that plunged off a cliff into the Lucky Peak Reservoir in Boise, Idaho on June 2, 2016. Authorities said on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 that Bankhead deliberately drove her sport-utility vehicle off the cliff, killing herself and her three children inside.

Woman intentionally drove off 50-foot cliff, killing her three children, police say

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

More than a year after an SUV with a woman and her three kids inside plunged 50 feet off of a cliff into Lucky Peak Lake in Idaho, authorities have determined that the fatal wreck was intentional.

>> Read more trending news

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has ruled the deaths a triple homicide-suicide.

On June 2, 2016, 40-year-old Noel Bankhead drove her Land Rover off of a cliff, killing herself, her daughters Anika Voermans, Gwyneth Voermans, 8, and her son Logan Voermans, 11.

>> Related: Texting killed a teen in this fatal crash — her last messages will leave you speechless

The impact of the crash, as a chilling photo shows, crushed the roof of the vehicle. Witness accounts and an analysis of the road led authorities to their conclusion.

Authorities said that witnesses told investigators that Bankhead was driving on a state highway when she turned off and positioned the car toward the cliff, then suddenly accelerated.

Officials said they found nothing mechanically wrong with the vehicle.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office cited witness statements and lack of skid marks in making its determination that Bankhead acted deliberately. Toxicology tests found no medication or alcohol in Bankhead’s system.

“Witnesses later told investigators Noel Bankhead was driving her Land Rover northbound on Idaho 21, slowed down, turned on to Spring Shores Road, and positioned the car towards the cliff and suddenly accelerated,” a Friday press release said, according to the Idaho Statesman.

>> Related: Woman in pickup truck causes horrific wrong-way crash 

The official cause of the deaths was drowning associated with blunt force trauma.

Bankhead and her husband divorced three years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Florida Gators let McElwain go after blowout loss at Georgia
    Florida Gators let McElwain go after blowout loss at Georgia
    FACEBOOK: Follow Action Sports Jax STORY:  McElwain says he was wrong to cite threats The Florida Gators have parted ways with football coach Jim McElwain after a bizarre week in which he told the media he was getting death threats -- and then lost to rival Georgia by 35 points. McElwain, 55, was in his third season as Florida coach and won back-to-back SEC East titles before this season. The Gators are 3-4 in 2017, including three straight losses. Two of the losses came by three points or less.  McElwain was trusted to fix the offense three years ago when he came to Gainesville from Colorado State. Before that, McElwain was a highly-regarded offensive coordinator at Alabama. Despite this, Florida has struggled to move the ball on offense in 2017 and has been unable to develop a quarterback to lead the program. We have learned that it is done. Jim McElwain is out at Florida.— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 29, 2017 McElwain did have some bad luck with suspensions and injuries this season. Action Sports Jax has learned that McElwain’s relationship with the administration was strained over the last year.   That was more clear this week when McElwain told the media his family had received death threats and then chose to not elaborate to school officials or the media .  The Gators, who are expected to formally address McElwain's firing on Monday, play at SEC rival Missouri on Saturday at noon.  Jim McElwain fired at Florida. 1st reported by @FootballScoop. Amount of buyout still TBA. DC Randy Shannon expected to be interim coach— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 29, 2017  
  • US service member killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
    US service member killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
    A U.S. service member was killed and six crew members were injured when a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, CNN reported Saturday. >> Read more trending news The helicopter crashed in the Logar province of Afghanistan on Friday evening, CNN reported, citing a statement from the NATO-led coalition in that country, Operation Resolute Support. The Logar province is just south of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. According to the statement, the crash did not occur because of enemy action. 'We have full accountability of all personnel and the crash site has been secured,' the statement said. 'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,' said Army Gen. John Nicholson, Resolute Support commander. 'On behalf of all of Resolute Support, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event.
  • Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    Puerto Rico Governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish Energy power restoration deal
    After days of questions about the awarding of a $300 million, no bid contract to a small firm from Montana to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the Governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday said it was time to cancel the contract between Whitefish Energy and the Puerto Rican electrical authority. “There can be no distraction that alters the commitment to restore the electrical system as quickly as possible,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello said on Sunday morning, as he moved to ask for mutual aid from the U.S. mainland to fix his island’s decimated power grid. “I have given instructions to immediately coordinate with the states of Florida and New York,” to bring in power crews to help restore electricity to the island,” the Governor added. The latest updates from the Puerto Rican government show that almost 70 percent of the island remains without power; the storm made landfall on the island on September 20. No puede haber distracción alguna que altere el compromiso de levantar el sistema eléctrico lo más rápido posible. pic.twitter.com/dS2wo32bAH — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017 The move came as the Congress has already been asking questions about the deal – more than interested by the fact that Whitefish Energy had only two full-time employees at the time that Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in September. Last week, the White House, the Interior Department, and FEMA all denied playing any role in the selection of the company, which is located in the same home town in Montana as Interior Secretary of Ryan Zinke. “The federal government as I said has nothing to do with this contract or the process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This was something solely determined by the Puerto Rican government.” Questions have been raised not only about the selection of the firm, but also details of the Whitefish Energy contract, which say that no oversight is allowed by federal officials or the government of Puerto Rico. He impartido instrucciones para que de inmediato se coordine con los estados de Florida y Nueva York para reforzar brigadas @AEEONLINE pic.twitter.com/bxLgrU4uMC — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017
  • Update: Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
    Update: Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
    Update: FDLE has canceled the Amber Alert associated with Gracie Harding. FDLE says the child has been found safe. ******* A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a child missing from Walton County. According to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, two year-old Gracie Harding disappeared from the town of Westville. She was last seen wearing a diaper. Authorities say she may be in the company of Rebecca Harding, who was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants; Joseph Harding, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans; and Paul Vaughan, who was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and cut off jean shorts. They may be traveling in a 1996, red Ford Mustang, Alabama tag. #FLAMBER. If located, FDLE advises that you not approach them but contact local law enforcement agency or 911.
  • Man pleads guilty, admits to spiking pregnant girlfriend's water with bleach
    A former college student in Pennsylvania  pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted homicide of an unborn child after he admitted to putting bleach in his pregnant girlfriend’s water.  Theophilous Washington, 21, was a junior at Millersville University in 2016 when the incident occurred, The Associated Press reported. The girlfriend, who was not identified by name, said she drank water from Washington’s refrigerator and upon returning to her dorm room, she felt a burning sensation in her throat and vomited. The woman called 911 and was taken to the hospital. The 2-month-old fetus appeared to be unharmed at the time according to the district attorney's office. >> Read more trending stories   The woman has since given birth. Both mother and baby are in good health, The Associated Press reported.  Washington acknowledged having put bleach in the water, claiming he did not want his girlfriend to have the child, police said.  Washington will be sentenced at a later date.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
