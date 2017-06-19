Three teenagers overpowered a worker at the Jacksonville Youth Academy on the northside late Sunday night, leading to a police search for the suspects and an internal investigation in to procedures at the facility. 'They overpowered one of our employees that was a youth care worker, and he was injured”, said Martin Favis, President and CEO with G4 S Youth Services. The employee was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. “Of course it’s not an ideal situation and I’m upset about it, but when somebody wants to attack somebody from behind without their knowing, we have no control over that”, Favis said about the escape, which was clearly planned in advance. The suspects are identified as 16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva. One of the teens tried to distract the staff member, while another came from behind and assaulted the employee. At the time of the escape, there were 30 youth at the facility. Favis says the ratio is 1 to 5 staff members to youth offenders. “We have a very thorough and comprehensive compliance plan, it activates an internal review mechanism. Then we notify the Department of Juvenile Justice”, said Favis. Part of that investigation includes reviewing video from security cameras. Favis says he is not concerned about the status of the contract G4 S Youth Services has with the state of Florida. The company made changes following two different escapes at the Hastings Youth Academy in St. Johns County. The Department of Juvenile Justice said as a result of the recent escapes that, if a failure to follow those policies is found, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions. “From time to time, everybody goes astray. These people went astray and now our job is to get them better and get them back into the system. But it’s a sorry situation”, Favis said. The Department of Juvenile Justice issued a statement to WOKV: “The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) takes incidents that occur at our programs very seriously to ensure the safety of both youth and staff. DJJ was notified by the contracted provider for Jacksonville Youth Academy of the escape of three youth and law enforcement was immediately notified. DJJ will continue to work with law enforcement as well as conducting our own investigation of this incident to confirm that all policies and procedures were followed by contracted staff. If a failure to follow those policies and procedures is identified, the contracted provider will be held fully accountable.”