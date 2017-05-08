Woman searches for pet after professional dog walker lost it

DENVER - A woman is still searching for her dog more than a week after a professional walking service lost the animal.
Lulu, a Yorkiepoo, was taken out of her harness and ran off around 9:30 a.m. April 29 while being walked by a professional dog walker from Wag!, according to KDVR.
The company called Lulu’s owner Jennifer Tyson, who left a birthday party and drove to where the dog was last seen at Commons Park near downtown. There was no sight of the dog walker, or Lulu.
"It's the worst feeling. Never thought I would be in this position," Tyson said. "She's my kid. She's my child. She's my everything."
Tyson, with the help of her friends and family, has hung about 1,000 flyers with Lulu’s picture and information, spends about 15 hours a day searching for her and has posted the information online. Tyson also is offering a $2,000 reward.
Tyson, who frequently used the walking service, is dissatisfied with their response.
“It is Wag's absolute priority to do everything in our power to find Lulu," the company said in a statement. "We have been working around the clock, every day, to bring her home. Wag! Walkers have been helping to search for Lulu. We have notified nearby Wag! walkers daily to assist with the search, as well as offered a $1,000 reward.”
"We have posted hundreds of flyers, hiring additional help to assist with this and our other efforts. We have done thorough online searches and have reached out to numerous pet facilities in the area. We have used MyLostPetAlert, Paweboost, Craigslist, and PetHarbor.
"Over 50 rescues, shelters, and vets are aware and have a photo of Lulu. We are working with walkers daily to coordinate the search and the canvassing of flyers. We are going to continue with this process as it is our top priority to locate Lulu. As well, we have worked closely with Lulu's owner, keeping her updated about our efforts."
Woman says professional dog walker lost her dog while out on walk https://t.co/vXsSfb8AKK pic.twitter.com/IoaeHQywA2— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) May 8, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself