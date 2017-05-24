Woman shot in forehead survives after bullet exits skull

A woman said robbers shot her in the head while walking down a busy street in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead district.

Doctors say it's a miracle she's still alive.

The woman and her fiancé told WSB-TV’s Matt Johnson they always felt safe in their own neighborhood, but with a potential serial robber on the loose, everything has changed.

“I think his intention was to shoot me in the face,” the woman told Johnson, asking not to be identified.

The Buckhead woman thought she would need more than bandages a day after an armed robber shot her in the head.

“It went in one way and came out. There’s an entry wound and an exit. It didn’t penetrate my skull,” the woman said.

Atlanta police investigated the scene Saturday morning on East Paces Ferry Road.

The couple said they were walking home from a show just before 3 a.m. Armed robbers jumped out of a red SUV and pointed a gun at them.

“It was pointed between my eyebrows and maybe an inch or two away,” the woman said.

She said her instinct was self-defense.

“My reaction was to get it out of my face, and I think that’s what saved my life,” the woman told Johnson.

The bullet went through her forehead. It exited her head somewhere near her temple.

Atlanta police believe the same robbers may have shot someone else on Gresham Road in East Atlanta less than an hour later.

In that case, police said the robbers got out of a red SUV and wanted the victim to strip. When he tried to fight back, the robbers shot him in the leg.

There is concern the robbing crew will strike again.

“To go a couple of miles and do the same thing to someone else just after you shot somebody, shoot them, too, that's insane,” the woman said.

Atlanta police have ordered a look out for a red GMC Yukon or a Chevy Tahoe with black tinted windows and a silver strip on the bottom.