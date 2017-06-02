Listen Live
Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving
Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving

Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving
A woman saw a snake slithering across her windshield as she was driving home. (Photo courtesy Angela Kaplan)

Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving

By: WFTV.com

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -  A woman got quite the scare after she saw a snake slithering across her windshield while she was driving home.

Angela Kaplan was driving through New Smyrna Beach on her way to Sanford Friday when she spotted the snake, her mother told Eyewitness News.

In a panic, Kaplan called her mother, who told her daughter to call 911. Kaplan didn’t call 911, but pulled over on a side street and called her grandfather, who lives in New Smyrna Beach, to help her.

Kaplan waited in the back seat until her grandfather arrived, but when he showed up, the snake was gone.

The grandfather looked around the car, but never found the snake.

It’s unclear what kind of snake was on the windshield, but Kaplan wasn’t going to get close enough to find out.

