National
Woman's sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
Woman's sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated

Woman's sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
Photo Credit: Erik Freeland/Corbis via Getty Images
A Louisiana woman suddenly died a day after giving birth to a new baby boy, leaving her family stunned and devastated.

A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss.

Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead.

>> Read more trending news

“Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family.

“I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said. 

“While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.”

Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.”

“It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.”

Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone.

>> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins

So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.

 

