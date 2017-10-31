Woman: Waffle House served me bleach

A woman claims in a lawsuit that an employee at a Waffle House in DeKalb County, Georgia, served her bleach, causing $50,000 in medical expenses.

Atavian Moore went to the restaurant, located at 2842 Panola Road in Lithonia, Georgia, on Oct. 28, 2015, and was given a drink with the chemical in it, the suit said. The bleach came from a recent cleaning of the drink dispenser, Moore alleges.

Waffle House was served with the suit on Friday and is looking into the situation, said spokesman Pat Warner.

“Since it is pending litigation we will have no further comment and will respond to the allegations through the legal system,” he said. “The safety of our customers is a responsibility that we take very seriously.”



Moore’s complaint says she is expected to have future bills from treatment of gastrointestinal issues and psychological trauma. The suit was filed in DeKalb County State Court by attorneys Charles Richards Jr. and Mak McAllister of Suwanee, Georgia.

“As a result of the negligence and failure of Waffle House to remove of the bleach from Moore’s drink, Moore suffered injuries to (her) esophagus, stomach and other internal areas of her body,” the lawsuit claims.

The suit asks for the amount she’s owed to be determined in court.

