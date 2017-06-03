Listen Live
National
Woman who jumped in front of speeding car to protect boy will be honored by city
Woman who jumped in front of speeding car to protect boy will be honored by city

Woman who jumped in front of speeding car to protect boy will be honored by city
Photo Credit: cirano83/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who jumped in front of speeding car to protect boy will be honored by city

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: cirano83/Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -  A Connecticut woman whose quick and selfless actions helped spare the life of a child will be honored for her bravery, Bridgeport officials said.

Shanta Jordan stepped in front of an out-of-control, speeding car Wednesday afternoon to protect a child from the brunt of the impact, News 12 reported. The car struck Jordan and the boy, pinning them against a wall momentarily before the car reversed and the pair fell to the ground. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

>> Read more trending news

Jordan and the boy suffered serious injuries, but both are expected to live. The driver, Allen Pearson, 37, who also was injured, has been charged with reckless driving, according to News12. The vehicle Pearson was driving was not insured and not registered, according to News12.

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez told News12 that Jordan's heroic actions prevented a fatality. Perez, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal will honor Jordan next week.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police: Florida woman charged with child abuse after boy sustains 10 fractured ribs
    Police: Florida woman charged with child abuse after boy sustains 10 fractured ribs
    A Florida woman remained in the Palm Beach County Jail early Saturday after she was arrested in connection with  the beating a 4-year-old child, which left him with multiple injuries, including 10 fractured ribs, according to an arrest report. Schiwanda Lavern Bellinger, 36, is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm and is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bail. >> Read more trending news See who’s been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Lantana police responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach on April 17 after being alerted to the injured child by a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator, the report said. Police were told the child had sustained 10 fractured ribs, two fractured shoulder blades, a fractured right arm and a fractured pelvis. The child also had multiple scars “from head to toe,” including severe scarring on his nose and face, a doctor who examined the child told police. Bellinger, whose relationship to the child is redacted in the arrest report, told police the injuries were likely sustained from falls off a countertop and a swing set. She said she brought the child to the hospital after the child’s right arm swelled up after a fall. But the child told police the arm injury was sustained after Bellinger pulled it while the child was on the ground. The child indicated the fractured ribs were a result of repeated punches to the stomach and the shoulder injuries were caused by punches to the child’s back, the report said. The child told police that Bellinger “is not nice to me.” During an interview with police on April 21, the child was asked who caused the arm injury and mentioned a person other than Bellinger, according to the report. The officer who wrote the report noted that Bellinger was allowed “supervised visitation” with the child while the case was being investigated. Bellinger insisted during a police interview that the child was hurt in falls and denied any abuse. Download our PostNOW app to get the latest Breaking News
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical moisture plume aimed at Florida!
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical moisture plume aimed at Florida!
  • Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday showed no signs of rushing into arguments on an injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised executive order limiting travel and refugees from certain majority-Muslim countries, as the court gave opponents of that order ten days to submit legal filings on the matter, with . In an order filed without any comment, the Justices set a submission deadline for Monday June 12 on why the Trump travel and refugee order should not be allowed to go into effect, even as legal wrangling continues on the matter in the courts. On Thursday night, the U.S. Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to allow the order to be implemented – it would cover travel and refugee admissions from six majority-Muslim countries, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The Supreme Court has just called for responses to the Govt's filings by June 12 in the travel ban cases. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 2, 2017 “This Order has been the subject of passionate political debate,” the Trump Administration acknowledged. “But whatever one’s views, the precedent set by this case for the judiciary’s proper role in reviewing the President’s national-security and immigration authority will transcend this debate, this Order, and this constitutional moment,” the Justice Department argued. The Trump Administration did not ask for immediate oral arguments on the matter – instead, if the Supreme Court decides to go forward on the case, action is more likely in the fall, after the justices begin their new term in October. This has added an interesting timing twist in the case, as if the Supreme Court decides to hear arguments – and allows the travel order to go into effect – the 90 day time limits in the executive order could theoretically expire before arguments are even heard, and the case might be moot at that point. Both sides are also still waiting for a ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on a different challenge from the state of Hawaii.
  • Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case
    Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case
    British police said Saturday that they made another arrest in connection with last month's suicide bombing at a concert venue in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people. >> Read more trending news Reuters reported that the arrest, which was made in Manchester, raised the total number of people being held in custody to 11.  Another six people who were arrested since the attack on May 22 have been released without being charged.
  • UN Security Council adds sanctions against North Korea
    UN Security Council adds sanctions against North Korea
    The United Nations security council unanimously passed a resolution with new sanctions against North Korea on Friday after the country launched its ninth ballistic missile test of the year, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The resolution also condemned the regime’s increased activity in its nuclear and ballistic program, CNN reported. The new sanctions extend a travel ban and asset freeze on high-level North Korean officials and state entities that deal with the program, according to the resolution. The new asset and travel freeze by this resolution target senior officials and its core military apparatus that are directly responsible for the regime's illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Cho Tae-Yul, South Korea’s ambassador to the UN, told the council on Friday. The list of expanded sanctions also included state officials and banks. Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, urged security council members to enforce the new sanctions. 'The security council is sending a clear message to North Korea today — stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences,' she said. 'Countries must also do more to break up North Korean smuggling rings, and cut off the sources of funding North Korea uses to pay for the development of weapons of mass destruction and the means to deliver them.' 
The Latest News Videos

