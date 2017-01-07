Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 79°
L 63°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Scattered Clouds
H 79° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 62°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Woman with cancer needs new car after burglary
Close

Woman with cancer needs new car after burglary

An Auburn woman-- living with stage-four breast cancer-- had another lifeline taken away. The car she used to get to her treatments, was stolen from her driveway.

Woman with cancer needs new car after burglary

By: Deborah Horne KIRO7.com
Updated:

AUBURN, Wash. -  A Washington woman who is living with stage 4 breast cancer had another lifeline taken away this week.

The car she used to get to her treatments was stolen from her driveway.

Julie Deutsch has been living with breast cancer for more than a dozen years.

>> Read more trending stories 

"For me, it was originally breast cancer," said Deutsch. "And it spread to my lungs, bones and brain."

Deutsch's voice has also been affected due to a lymph node pressing on a nerve.

Still, she was able to drive to her many medical appointments until she returned home last month to find her house had been burglarized.

"Walked in to see the house ransacked," she said.

Her much-needed car was gone, too.

"It's, like, been kind of my lifeline," she said.

The burglary angered her friend, who is also living with metastatic breast cancer, because with all Deutsch is paying for her treatments, she can't afford a new car.

"These thieves have picked on someone who is fighting for her life," said Terri Dilts. "And you take away a lifeline, her car, not to mention her sense of security.I was aghast."

The man Auburn police believe stole Deutsch's car is 38-year-old Tyler Thomas Price.

They suspect Price because Deutsch and her husband said they actually spotted him driving her car eight days after it was stolen.

Police said Price totaled her car while fleeing from officers.

He is to be arraigned on a charge of car theft at the Maleng Regional Justice Center on Monday.

"It's not right to be stealing from others," said Deutsch.

Her friend has set up a GoFundMe account, hoping the kindness of strangers will help Deutsch find a silver lining.

"The silver lining hopefully would be finding a reliable vehicle to get myself able to drive," said Deutsch. "Because that's what I use to maintain my health right now."

Deutsch said she hopes the suspect is prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 2 adults dead, 2 students injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school
    2 adults dead, 2 students injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school
    A shooter is dead and an elementary school campus is safe after the shooter opened fire at North Park Elementary School, in San Bernardino, California, NBC Los Angeles reported.  >> Read more trending news  Officials said there were four victims in a murder-suicide incident, KTLA reported.  Two adults -- a female teacher and a male shooter -- were killed. The male shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two students were injured. Authorities said the shooter had an existing relationship with a North Park teacher who was a victim, but they have not provided details about the adults’ relationship. The shooter was identified, but his name has not been released, San Berarndino PD Capt. Ron Maass said. At least two students were transported to a hospital after the shooting incident, which took place in a classroom, according to San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. The children who were injured were not related to the adults and are not believed to have been intentionally targeted, authorities said. Both children are in critical condition. One child has been reunited with his or her family, KTLA reported. Other children at North Park were taken to nearby Cajon High School, where parents were told they can pick up their children after showing identification.  Officials said parents could expect hours-long delays in reuniting with their children as identifications are verified and students are interviewed as witnesses.  “Our hearts are broken,” said Dale Marsden, the superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District. North Park’s campus is safe at this time, authorities said, but Marsden said the school will be closed for at least two days while authorities investigate.  North Park Elementary does not have security officers on campus on a daily basis. According to Maass, the shooter signed in at North Park’s front desk before going to the classroom where he opened fire. The shooter said he was going to the classroom to visit the teacher.  Marsden said general policy for adult visitors to classrooms involve showing identification and stating purpose of visit. San Bernardino Mayor R. Carey Davis said President Donald Trump called him to express concern and support.  In December 2015, husband and wife Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others after ambushing a training event that took place at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.
  • “Project Avalanche” promises 250 jobs for Jax
    “Project Avalanche” promises 250 jobs for Jax
    A company that already employs 300 people in Jacksonville is looking to add another 250 positions. An economic incentives agreement filed for City Council consideration as “Project Avalanche” says a healthcare information technology services business that already exists in Jacksonville is considering three cities for its expansion. They say the incentives are a “material factor” for whether to choose Jacksonville. The company is allowed to request confidentiality on their identity as these negotiations proceed.  The company is proposing to maintain its 300 existing jobs and add 250 more by the end of 2021. The jobs would have an average annual wage of $70,000. The company further anticipates a minimum capital investment of $12.1 million in IT equipment, furniture, tenant improvements, and similar work. This would all serve to expand their corporate headquarters, which are in the Southeast portion of Jacksonville, although no further details were provided.  In return, the company is seeking $1.5 million from the City and State combined under the Qualified Targeted Industry Tax Refund Program. The City’s share would be $300,000 and the State would pay $1.2 million- with the incentive contingent on delivering the promised job growth. The State would also provide a Florida Flex Training Grant of $1,100 per job.  It’s not the only economic development agreement that the City Council will consider.  “Project Velocity” has also been put forward. This company is identified as a global manufacturer of a variety of building products, and they currently employ 150 people in Jacksonville full-time. The agreement says the company is considering adding a new line of building products- and 20 jobs- and they’re considering Jacksonville among three cities for that growth.  The 20 new jobs would have an average $40,000 annual wage and would be added by the end of 2022. The agreement says the company’s location is in an “Economically Distressed Area” of North Jacksonville, and these incentives would further secure the company in that location, in which they would also invest $54 million in capital improvements.  The development agreement says this company is seeking up to $2,211,000 in incentives to expand in Jacksonville. The incentives are through the Recaptured Enhanced Value Grant program, which would allow the company to get back up to 60% of the increase in property taxes over seven years.  Both incentives packages have been filed for expedited consideration, meaning they could face a final vote in about one month.
  • Reports: Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said to be on verge of resigning
    Reports: Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said to be on verge of resigning
    Several sources in Alabama are reporting that Robert Bentley will be stepping down as governor as early as this week.  According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Bentley spent Sunday “negotiating terms of a resignation with state lawmakers and law enforcement.” >> Read more trending news Bentley, 74, has battled to outlast a scandal involving recordings that surfaced in 2016 of him making sexually explicit comments to his former aide.  Bentley’s wife of 50 years, Dianne, divorced him in 2015. Citing multiple unnamed sources, WHNT reported that Bentley will resign Monday. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission said they had found reason to believe he committed four crimes, all of them felonies, in his attempt to cover up the relationship with aide Rebekah Mason.  “Gov. Bentley directed law enforcement to advance his personal interests and, in a process characterized by increasing obsession and paranoia, subjected career law enforcement officers to tasks intended to protect his reputation,” Sharman wrote in a report released Friday. According to the Alabama Reporter article, talk of Bentley’s resignation began on Friday with legislators set to begin impeachment hearings Monday. The Alabama Republican Party on Sunday called for Bentley to step down.  Al.com columnist John Archibald wrote on Monday that, “Sources in Montgomery say his lawyers have been involved in negotiations to step down from the governorship and plead to lesser charges, allowing Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey to step up as governor. Sources believe he will resign the governorship by Wednesday.” Archibald added, “It is possible that Bentley, who has changed his mind often during his term, could change his mind.”
  • Controversial pastor Ken Adkins found guilty on all counts in child molestation trial
    Controversial pastor Ken Adkins found guilty on all counts in child molestation trial
    Nearly eight months after his initial arrest, the child molestation trial for controversial pastor Ken Adkins has come to an end.   Adkins has been found guilty on all eight counts, including aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and more.   A jury of eleven women and three men- including two alternates- were seated for the trial, which began last week.  Prosecutors argued that Adkins watched two 15-year-olds having sex and that he engaged in sexual acts with one of the teens. Adkins is set to be sentenced on April 25th.
  • VIDEO: Police officer slams 22-year-old woman to ground during arrest
    VIDEO: Police officer slams 22-year-old woman to ground during arrest
    A short video circulating on the internet shows an unidentified Colorado police officer slamming a 22-year-old woman in high heels to the pavement because, they say, she “physically obstructed and struck an officer.” Michaella Surat, a junior at Colorado State University, has been identified as the woman in the video filmed Thursday. Barstool Sports tweeted the raw footage Saturday. According to the Coloradoan, police called this a “standard arrest control” technique. They say the woman “shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer and then pulled her boyfriend from the area” but was told that her boyfriend was not free to leave but that she could go. Police say Surat “remained at the scene, at which time she physically obstructed and struck an officer.” >> Read more trending news But someone observing the altercation filmed it, and some believe that the arrest involved excessive force. The officer involved has not been identified. Fort Collins police spokeswoman Kate Kimble says that body camera video is not being released at this time because this is “still an open case.” She also said the video is under review. As for Surat, she was taken to Larimer County Jail and has bonded out at $1,750. She faces charges of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.