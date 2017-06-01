Listen Live
National
World leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal
Close

World leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal

President Trump Announces The US Is Withdrawing From Paris Climate Accords

World leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After speculation, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump made the announcement at the White House Rose Garden.

>> Read more trending news

The decision made waves across the country and among world leaders, prompting reactions on social media. 

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the US role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Close

World leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal

Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the US role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

