Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 84
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Broken Clouds
H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 85° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
Close

33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds

33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
Photo Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
An overweight Chinese student plays a game on his mobile phone as he waits for a medical check before training at a camp held for overweight children in 2014 in Beijing, China. A new study finds the rate of childhood obesity, globally, has now surpassed adult obesity, with the highest number of obese children in the U.S.. 

33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

More than 2 billion people around the world — about a third of the planet’s population — are overweight, and another 10 percent are considered obese.

That’s according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

>> Read more trending news

The team of researchers examined data from 68.5 million people in 195 countries and territories from 1980 through 2015 and found that since 1980, obesity rates in 70 countries have doubled.

Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index between 25 and 29.9. Obese individuals have a BMI above 30.

The study also found that in 2015 there were 107 million obese children and 603 million obese adults worldwide. That same year, 4 million people died from obesity-related health problems, according to scientists, who also determined two-thirds of the deaths were related to heart disease.

The largest contributors to weight-related deaths between 1980 and 2015 were heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, cancers and musculoskeletal disorders.

>> Related: Obesity linked to 11 types of cancer as overweight population increases, study finds 

But the most “worrisome” finding, researchers said, was that the rate of childhood obesity surpassed the adult obesity rate in many places around the world since 1980.

Overweight children are at higher risk for the early onset of diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

The United States had the highest rate of childhood obesity in the world at nearly 13 percent. Egypt topped the list for obese adults at approximately 35 percent.

Read more here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
    33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
    More than 2 billion people around the world — about a third of the planet’s population — are overweight, and another 10 percent are considered obese. That’s according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. >> Read more trending news The team of researchers examined data from 68.5 million people in 195 countries and territories from 1980 through 2015 and found that since 1980, obesity rates in 70 countries have doubled. Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index between 25 and 29.9. Obese individuals have a BMI above 30. The study also found that in 2015 there were 107 million obese children and 603 million obese adults worldwide. That same year, 4 million people died from obesity-related health problems, according to scientists, who also determined two-thirds of the deaths were related to heart disease. The largest contributors to weight-related deaths between 1980 and 2015 were heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, cancers and musculoskeletal disorders. >> Related: Obesity linked to 11 types of cancer as overweight population increases, study finds  But the most “worrisome” finding, researchers said, was that the rate of childhood obesity surpassed the adult obesity rate in many places around the world since 1980. Overweight children are at higher risk for the early onset of diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. The United States had the highest rate of childhood obesity in the world at nearly 13 percent. Egypt topped the list for obese adults at approximately 35 percent. Read more here.
  • Inmates shoot, kill 2 correctional officers in Georgia
    Inmates shoot, kill 2 correctional officers in Georgia
    Two correctional officers were overpowered, shot and killed Tuesday morning by a pair of inmates who escaped in Putnam County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies. >> Read more trending news Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed to WSB-TV that the officers were killed. >> See the latest on WSBTV.com The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA 16. It happened at about 5 a.m.
  • Downtown Jacksonville stabbing ends with one man dead
    Downtown Jacksonville stabbing ends with one man dead
    A man is dead after a fight about some property escalates in to a stabbing. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Newnan and Beaver streets early Monday morning in reference to a fight, and while en route, it was reported that someone had been stabbed. When officers got to the scene, they found a black male laying on the sidewalk, unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, but died in surgery of a stab to the chest.  JSO says at least two people were fighting over “some type of property”. The suspect fled the scene, but officers found someone matching the suspect description when they canvassed the scene, and that man was detained after a brief foot chase. A witness confirmed that man as the person who had stabbed the victim.  As of 4:30PM, a records request to JSO showed no arrest has yet been made.
  • Homeless man arrested for fatal stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville
    Homeless man arrested for fatal stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville
    A stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville started as an argument over drugs, and now, a man has been arrested. We first told you Monday about the fatal stabbing, which happened off Newnan and Beaver streets. JSO now says 23-year-old Cody Beatrice asked a group of people for drugs and then took out a knife and stabbed 44-year-old Edward Clark in the chest. Clark died in surgery.  JSO says Beatrice fled after the stabbing, but was caught near the Mathews Brown after a short foot pursuit.  All of those involved in this incident are homeless, according to JSO.  Beatrice has been arrested for murder.
  • Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting meth
    Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting meth
    Police say a couple was running a small illegal drug operation out of a Smyrna, Georgia, hotel room when a 1-year-old got hold of meth. The toddler had to be rushed to the hospital. The child's mother and her boyfriend are now in jail. >> Read more trending news Police arrived at the hotel after getting a call from a children's hospital in Atlanta where doctors were working on a 1-year-old girl who had somehow ingested drugs. 'Preliminarily, yes, the hospital indicated to us that the child was exposed to methamphetamine,” Smyrna Police Department spokesman Louis Defense said. The child's mother, Shantonia Heard, told police in Atlanta she was with her two young children and her boyfriend at a Smyrna hotel when the child had gotten hold of a Styrofoam cup with a crystal-like substance in it. When police arrived they found the woman’s boyfriend, Lorenzo Harris, trying to leave. Harris told police the meth had been left over from the room's prior tenant. Police found more drugs in the room. They also found around $9,000 in cash on Harris and in his pickup three guns, including an AK-47. Investigators said the prior tenant story didn't add up, and Harris had already been convicted on felony drug charges. He was arrested. Heard’s 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old son have been placed in protective custody. Police believe this was a close call with a young victim. 'Very dangerous. Given in light of all the different false pharmaceuticals that are out now, people overdosing, this could have been very tragic,' Defense said. Authorities believe the 1-year-old will be OK. Heard and Harris have been jailed without bond.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.