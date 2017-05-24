Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 78
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Broken Clouds
H 78° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms / Wind. H 78° L 65°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms / Wind. H 78° L 65°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 78° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
Close

'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged

'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
Richard Gamache Jr. (left), Cheyenne Cook (right)

'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. -  A Missouri couple are facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl.

Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported.

>> Read more trending news

Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home.

Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported.

Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported.

Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse.

Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported.

Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.

Related

Baby found with nearly 100 rat bites, parents charged

Parents of child police said was bitten by rat more than 100 times appear in court

Child found locked in cage with two other children home alone, police say
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • First-grader killed by stray bullet while eating snack, playing with iPad before bed
    First-grader killed by stray bullet while eating snack, playing with iPad before bed
    A 7-year-old Kentucky boy was killed Sunday night when a stray bullet smashed through a window in his home and struck him in the neck.  Dequante Hobbs Jr. was killed as he sat at the kitchen table of his Louisville home, eating a piece of cake and playing on his iPad before bed, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman said.  Lt. Emily McKinley said during a Monday morning news conference that Dequante was an innocent victim of the “senseless violence' going on in the city.  “If this doesn’t wake anybody up, then I don’t know what will,” McKinley said.  McKinley said that a fight apparently took place just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home behind the one where Dequante lived with his family. One of the people involved in the fight pulled a gun and opened fire.  “They just shot through my window,” Dequante’s mother, Micheshia Norment, told WLKY in Louisville. “It hit my baby in his neck.” Norment said she performed CPR on her son while awaiting paramedics and was able to find a pulse. An ambulance took him to Norton Children’s Hospital, where the Courier-Journal reported that he died on the operating table.  “I never thought it’d be mine,” Norment told the newspaper. >> Read more trending news Norment and Dequante’s aunt, Jackie Partee, said the Wellington Elementary School student was excited for the end of the school year later in the week. He had already picked out what he wanted to wear for his first-grade graduation ceremony. His mother spent Sunday washing his outfit and laying out his sneakers. The next day, she found herself planning her son’s funeral and trying to figure out how to explain his death to his 3-year-old sister.  “Y’all took something precious from us -- a baby,” Partee told the Courier-Journal. “Y’all took him from us within a blink of an eye.” Dequante’s extended family is no stranger to tragedy. The boy is the fifth family member 18 or younger to fall victim to homicide in a year.  Two of his cousins, half-brothers Maurice Gordon, 16, and Larry Ordway, 14, were stabbed to death and burned the night of May 21, 2016 -- a year to the day before Dequante’s slaying, the Courier-Journal reported. Another cousin, Troyvonte Hurt, 14, was shot and killed last August in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood.  A fourth cousin, Jaylin Hobbs, 18, was shot to death earlier this month.  Dequante’s family planned a balloon launch for Tuesday evening outside their home to celebrate his life and his completion of the first grade. The Courier Journal reported that his school had a crisis team on campus Monday, the third-to-last day before summer break.  People were speaking out against the violence in the city, where Dequante’s slaying was No. 49 for 2017. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was one of those who spoke out, taking to Facebook Live on Monday to decry the violence taking place across the entire state. “This has got to end. This kind of insanity is just out of control,” Bevin said. “These kids should have an expectation that they can sit safely in their own home without being killed by random gunfire.” McKinley said Monday that investigators were working around the clock to find leads in the case, but that no suspects had been identified. She pleaded with anyone who was present at the fight, including the shooter, to come forward.  “Obviously, no one intended for a 7-year-old to be killed,” McKinley said. “But unfortunately, this is where we are today. Last night was absolutely horrible. It was horrible for the family to go through, for our officers to go through, for our detectives to go through.” Louisville media personalities were also urging the public to come forward in the case. 
  • Stormy day ahead for NE Florida; Tornado Watch until 3pm 
    Stormy day ahead for NE Florida; Tornado Watch until 3pm 
    Buckle up.  Today is going to be the peak of our storm system as a large and powerful upper level disturbance moves across the area, triggering bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms.  A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3pm for all counties in the NE Florida area.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this is a dynamic storm system and there is at least some threat for severe weather.  LISTEN:  MIKE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST “We’re going to see a lot of cloud cover today and that stops us from heating up a whole lot, but still we have a very dynamic storm system, there’s a lot of wind energy, and that all adds up to the possibility of at least some severe weather.  The main threat being hail, high winds, and even isolated tornadoes right into this evening”, said Buresh.  One thing that is more certain is heavy rain, possibly several inches in localized area, by tonight. We may have localized flood warnings issued.   Thankfully, we clear out and turn less humid by Thursday and into the long holiday weekend.  Our next chance for rain won’t come until Monday but it’s a low chance for rain/storms.   FIVE DAY FORECAST:  WARM, DRY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AHEAD
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 119 others, authorities said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police have released the name of the man they think was behind the terrorist attack. Fox News reported that the suspected suicide bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died at the scene after “detonating an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack, the AP reported. Police said Wednesday that they had arrested three more people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert as more names of the dead were released.  >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • 7 things to know now: Manchester bomber; Trump meets pope; bodies found in Everest tent; Jon Stewart
    7 things to know now: Manchester bomber; Trump meets pope; bodies found in Everest tent; Jon Stewart
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Suspected bomber named: Police in England said Tuesday that Salman Abedi, 22, was the suicide bomber who killed 22 and injured nearly 60 when he detonated a bomb at an arena in Manchester. Abedi did not act alone when he attacked the crowd as they left a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande, the country’s home secretary said. Manchester police have arrested four men in connection with the bombing. 2. Trump meets pope: President Donald Trump met and exchanged gifts with Pope Francis Wednesday. The two had never met in person but exchanged tweets during the past year. Pope Frances attacked Trump’s plan for a wall along the U.S./Mexico border, and Trump said the pope “would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President” if and when the Vatican is attacked by the Islamic State group. 3. Brennan testifies: John Brennan, the former director of the CIA, told Congress Tuesday that he personally told Russian officials to stop meddling in the U.S. election. Brennan said he could not say whether anyone in Trump’s campaign had colluded with Russian officials, but he warned the Russians amid growing concerns over their contacts with people in Trump’s campaign. 4. Bodies found in tent: The bodies of four climbers were found inside a tent on Mount Everest Wednesday, according to authorities in Nepal. The tent had been pitched at the highest camp on the mountain. The bodies were discovered when a team of rescuers arrived to remove the body of a Slovak climber who died over the weekend. Ten people have died on Everest this climbing season. 5. No Jon Stewart show: HBO will not be producing a new show from comedian Jon Stewart. The show, a short-form digital animated project, proved to be too difficult to produce and distribute “given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material,' a joint statement from Stewart and HBO read. The statement said the network has other projects planned with Stewart. And one moreSean Hannity said Tuesday that he would no longer talk about the 2016 shooting death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee. The move came after Fox News removed a story about Rich’s death from its website, claiming 'it was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting.' The report suggested a link between Rich and the publication by WikiLeaks of thousands of emails from the DNC. Hannity had talked about Rich’s death but said he would no longer do that after Rich’s family requested that he stop.In case you missed it  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.