Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 72
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Overcast
H 72° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 72° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 72° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 84° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
Close

6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’

6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
Photo Credit: BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime scene with two evidence markers marking a gun and bullet casings

6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral.

>> Read more trending news 

According to KTVI, Laney’s mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children.

“We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones,” Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI.

Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month.

Read more at KTVI.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Man accused of exposing himself to a child arrested after trying to “clear his name”
    Man accused of exposing himself to a child arrested after trying to “clear his name”
    The man accused of exposing himself to a child on the Westside has been arrested after going to police to “clear his name”.  WOKV first told you Wednesday morning that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man who had performed a lewd act in front of a child. The suspect has now been identified as 41-year-old Noel Mills. JSO says Mills’ boyfriend confronted him after seeing the bulletin with his name and vehicle description. Mills’ boyfriend said the sketch looked like him and Mills owns a similar vehicle.  JSO says Mills went to a police substation and asked to “clear his name”. He was interviewed and subsequently arrested.  Mills reportedly drove up to a child who was walking to school around Blanding and Cedar Hills last week, asking the victim about his missing cat and showing the victim a photo of a cat. The  child told police Mills had his pants down and was masturbating. The next day, the parent of the child was walking home from school with the victim, when the child saw the suspect and vehicle. The parent took pictures of the vehicle and gave them to police. Mills has been arrested for lewd exhibition on a child. We’re working to get more information on the charge, and will update you as that information comes in.
  • Man accused of exposing himself to child on the Westside
    Man accused of exposing himself to child on the Westside
    Jacksonville police are asking for your help finding a man accused of exposing himself to a child.  The Sheriff’s Office says an incident occurred around 8:30AM on May 18th, where a man pulled up near the victim around the intersection of Cedar Hills Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. The suspect reportedly provided a picture of a cat and asked if the victim had seen the cat. We’re told the suspect had his pants down and was fondling himself.   The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, balding with dark hair around the sides and back. His vehicle is described as a silver or gray 2000-2005 Ford Focus station wagon.  Police say it’s possible there have been other incidents involving this suspect, although none have been reported at this time.  If you have any information on the suspect or his vehicle, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  • Gov Scott vetoes bill allowing Florida grocery stores to sell liquor next to other products
    Gov Scott vetoes bill allowing Florida grocery stores to sell liquor next to other products
    It marks Florida Governor Rick Scott's first veto of the year.   Scott has vetoed a bill, commonly called 'Whiskey and Wheaties', that would have allowed grocery stores, retailers, and certain gas stations to sell liquors alongside other products.   Instead, with this veto, there will be no changes. That means the 'liquor wall' requiring spirits to be sold in a location with a separate entrance will stay in place.   In a letter to the Florida Secretary of State, Kenneth Detzner, Scott says both sides of the bill had good points, but that ultimately he had to side with small businesses.   Scott says small business owners told him they were concerned about this bill's impact on their families and their ability to create jobs.
  • Police dog wins legal battle after burglary suspect sues over bite
    Police dog wins legal battle after burglary suspect sues over bite
    Dog bites man. Man sues dog. Dog wins. The dog was Draco, a prized member of the Gwinnett County Police Department’s K-9 unit. But on July 6, 2013, Draco bit the arm of burglary suspect Randall Kevin Jones, who later claimed the dog clamped down for what “seemed like a lifetime.” >> Read more trending news Jones was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center and given stitches for the dog bite before being jailed and charged with burglary and obstruction. Two years later, he filed a highly unusual lawsuit, in that he not only sued the officers involved but also “Officer K-9 Draco of the Gwinnett County Police Department in his individual capacity.” The lawsuit, alleging excessive use of force, said Draco “viciously mauled” Jones, “tearing his flesh and permanently injuring and disfiguring him, while … officers stood by and failed to intervene.” When a federal judge rejected Gwinnett’s initial attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, the county appealed. On Friday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta threw out the case against Draco. >> Related: Dog saves family with 9 children from house fire “We hold that a dog may not be sued individually for negligence since a dog is not a ‘person,’” Judge Robin Rosenbaum wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel. Georgia law, she noted, does not allow such claims to be litigated against dogs. The mere notion of allowing a lawsuit against a dog raises abundant practical issues, Rosenbaum added. How would you formally serve the lawsuit on a dog? What about the dog’s retention of legal representation? How can a dog be expected to pay damages? >> Related: Why is there a dog on the roof in a Texas neighborhood? Draco, a Belgian Malinois, retired from the K-9 unit in mid-2014 after seven years on the force, helping officers track down suspects and find stashes of illegal drugs. Read more here.
  • Texas teen gives up scholarship to another teen who beat cancer
    Texas teen gives up scholarship to another teen who beat cancer
    A Texas teenager and cancer survivor is thanking a new friend for giving him a college scholarship. Chase Bradley, 17, of Hyde Park High School in Austin knows what a cancer battle is like. His older sister was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and beat it. >> Read more trending news The experience made him an advocate for cancer research. “I remember being in her hospital room, trying to keep a straight face and not cry in front of her. It was a very heartbreaking setting. I gave my sister a hug and it was very overwhelming.' Bradley told ABC News. Bradley and earned a scholarship after raising $57,000 for cancer research. But instead of keeping the $2,500 prize for himself, he gave it to Sergio Garcia, a senior at nearby Anderson High School, who beat leukemia. 'It was something really nice that he did for me and I didn't even know him,' Garcia said in an interview with ABC News. 'We've became really good friends after that. [I plan] to pay some of my tuition for college.' >> Related: 11-year-old cancer survivor commits suicide after relentless bullying, family says Garcia, now cancer-free, says he’s grateful for friends like Bradley. He plans on attending Austin Community College before transferring to a larger school.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.