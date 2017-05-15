Listen Live
National
10-year-old boy overdoses on marijuana-infused sour gummy candy
10-year-old boy overdoses on marijuana-infused sour gummy candy
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Gummy candy stars made of marijuana are pictured here. A 10-year-old child overdosed on cannabis-infused candy over the weekend and his 37-year-old father was arrested. 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

New York police are investigating a drug overdose involving a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was rushed to a hospital emergency room after eating cannabis-infused sour gummy candy on Sunday, where he was treated for an overdose and released, according to WABC

The medicinal marijuana-grade candy, a package of “pink lemonade belts,” contained 250 milligrams of THC, Ramapo Police Department officials said, enough to cause an overdose of THC in a young child.

The incident occurred when the boy was sitting in the family car unsupervised. The child found the candy in the car, police said.

Authorities arrested the boy’s father, identified as 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum.

Zagelbaum is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, but more charges could be filed, depending on the outcome of testing on the candy.

