17-year-old dies days after accidentally shooting self

A Georgia teenager died Tuesday, four days after investigators believe he accidentally shot himself, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Logan Hall was 17.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Double Branches Lane in the Seven Hills neighborhood, off Cedarcrest Road near Dallas, according to authorities. Logan was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but died from injuries Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

>> Read more trending news

Hall was a member of the 34th Georgia, a war re-enactment group based in Canton, according to the group’s Facebook page.

“Please pray for us, and the family of our beloved Shakey..... Logan has went home to rest in the arms of Jesus,” a Facebook post stated. “Rangers lead the way.”

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.

Paulding boy, 17, dies days after accidentally shooting self https://t.co/5osO5FNHhW pic.twitter.com/ZJfmLFkbfM — AJC (@ajc) June 20, 2017

In 2016, 12 young Georgians were killed in 23 unintentional shootings, according to findings published in February from an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News. Among the 12 children killed was a 3-year-old Paulding boy, Holston Cole, who shot himself with his father’s gun, the AJC previously reported.

While there is no official count of how many children are involved in unintentional shootings, gun safety advocates place Georgia in the top three states for the most incidents, along with Florida and Texas.