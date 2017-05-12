An 80-year-old woman and her husband celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year at a party thrown by their family.

Janith and Joe Goedde, married May 11, 1957, in Haubstadt, Indiana, said the key to a long, happy and successful marriage is communication and prayer.

The great-grandparents celebrated their union at an anniversary party last month with 62 family members.

“Our anniversary is May 11, but to get everything and everybody together, we had it on April 30” Janith Goedde told ABC News.

The Goeddes were served a cake that read, “Happy 60th Anniversary.” Beside the lettering was a picture of the couple on their special day 60 years ago.

Family members complimented Janith Goedde on how nice she looked on her wedding day and encouraged her to try on her wedding dress again. She had kept the gown, which cost $69.95, in a plastic bag for decades, according to WABC-TV.

“When we came home that evening, one of the girls said, ‘I bet she can still get in her wedding gown. Where’s it at?’ Janith Goedde told ABC News. “I told them where it was in the attic, and they went up there and got it. So I had to put it on.”



The Goedde’s 1957 wedding announcement described the gown in detail.

It read: “For her wedding, the bride chose a floor-length gown of imported Chantilly lace and nylon tulle over satin, fastened down the back with tiny covered buttons. The fitted lace bodice was designed with Sabrina neckline and embroidered in pearlized sequins. The long sleeves tapered over the wrists.”

One of the Goeddes’ granddaughters posted a photo of her grandmother in the dress.

Joe Goedde said his wife “still looks beautiful.”

My grandma is 80, she just celebrated 60 years with her man, AND she fits in her wedding dress. #Goals pic.twitter.com/QcEiAVBEho — Alison Goedde (@AliRenae) May 1, 2017

