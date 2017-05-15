Being fired from a job is not something many can easily bounce back from, especially if the person who was let go is older than many in the current workforce.

Rebecca Danigelis, 75, was fired recently from a job she had worked for 50 years, ABC News reported.

Danigelis was a hotel housekeeper since she immigrated to the U.S. in 1968.

She was devastated when she got the news, so that’s when her son Sian-Pierre Regis jumped into action, taking her on a trip to cross off items on her bucket list. They were things Danigelis was not able to do because she was working.



Cruisin' #PlayingHooky #onedown #JoinedInstagram A post shared by Rebecca Danigelis (@rebrexit) on Aug 8, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT

Some of the adventures included joining Instagram, going skydiving and visiting her sister’s grave for the first time.

She also wanted to learn how to dance hip-hop, ABC News reported.

Danigelis and Regis are posting videos to her Instagram account and her son is making a movie about their adventures.