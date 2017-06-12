3 young girls reported missing from Georgia located in Alabama

Authorities in Rome, Georgia, have located three girls who were reported missing Monday morning.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Floyd County Police Department, 6-year-old Ateara Garrett, 12-year-old Madison Pearson and 15-year-old Diamond Garrett left home around 1:30 a.m. without permission.

“Police have determined that the children are runaway (sic),” a 4 p.m. update from the department’s Facebook page said. “There is no evidence of forced abduction but police are concerned for their welfare, considering their ages. Investigators have received public input and are working leads to resolve the matter.

“The children have been located in Centre, Alabama, and have been detained by authorities,” the department said in a 5 p.m. update on its Facebook page Monday.