Close to a dozen bears have been spotted in our area since the beginning of the year.

In the next couple months, those numbers are only expected to increase during mating season.

"They've got no place to go, they're just looking for a place to live," St. Johns County resident Glen Leckemby said.

Close to a dozen bears have been spotted in St. Johns Co & that number is only going to go up @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wT5QOGTvCH — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 13, 2017

Corrine Brown Trial: Her testimony could lead to harsher sentence, her attorney says

Nine bears have been reported to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission since the beginning of the year with eight just in the past couple weeks.

All of them have been found south of Julington Creek in northwest St. Johns County.

"They’re just running from the fire and if you see all the construction, we are taking away their homes," Leckemby said.

In the past month, Action News Jax reported on at least four bears that have been spotted in the Jacksonville and St. Johns County area.

"You have to be careful, but I’m not concerned," St. Johns County resident Julie Keyser said.

There are about 500 black bears in our area and more than 4,000 statewide.

Have you spotted any black bears this year? Most people I spoke with today say they aren't concerned @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9WmxsGGHZc — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 13, 2017

WEST MIMS WILDFIRE: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam

"The population has expanded," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission public information coordinator Karen Parker said.

And when they become a threat, FWC works to trap and move the bears.

"We have spots we can take them to in state forests and in national forests," Parker said.

Action News Jax reached out to county commissioners and so far there hasn’t been any talk of any action to prevent bears in the area.

The FWC website said to remain upright with your arms raised, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm assertive voice.

For more bear information, visit the FWC's page on Living with Florida Black Bears.

RELATED STORIES:

-Video: Bear spotted in Jacksonville Chili's parking lot

-Video: Several bears spotted in Jacksonville-area yards

-St. Johns County neighbors warn of bear sightings

-Bear spotted in Mandarin backyard