New challenger calls on councilwoman Katrina Brown to resign

A Jacksonville activist who’s running for city councilwoman Katrina Brown’s seat is calling on her to resign.

Diallo-Sekou Seabrooks filed this week to run for her spot on the council.

That new challenger said he doesn’t want to wait until the 2019 election.

“You probably just need to resign and allow others to get a chance to do what the people need done in the city,” said Seabrooks. “If it’s a health issue, if it’s financing, if it’s attendance, then go ahead and just allow yourself to move out the way and allow someone else to get in and do the job.”

The attendance Seakbrooks mentioned is a reference to Action News Jax’s investigation last month that revealed Brown had missed nearly half the city council meetings this year.

At Thursday night’s town hall, Brown continued to walk away from Action News Jax’s questions about the city’s lawsuit against her family business.

Breaking from the town hall format, Brown did not take any questions from her constituents either.

“When you avoid the tough things, the things that seem to be tough, then you won’t be able to stand up when there are really tough issues in the city,” said Seabrooks.

Brown has not filed to run for re-election.

She did not return Action News Jax’s calls asking if she plans to file in the future.

Derek Washington has also filed to run for the District 8 council seat in 2019.

Washington said he was not available for an interview on Friday.