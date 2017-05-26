New St. Johns County app can help you 'Reach the Beach'

Help has arrived for people who struggle to navigate around St. Augustine.

St. Johns County has a new app that gives real-time updates on roads and traffic along with beach access locations, and what amenities and facilities are available.

With a click of a few buttons, the app called “Reach the Beach” is helping visitors spend less time in their cars and more time on the beach.

An APP called “Reach the Beach” is helping visitors spend less time in their 🚗 and more time on the 🌊 BEACH! Details ahead on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/O6n7QUsKDj — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 26, 2017

This FREE APP provides quick access to TRAFFIC. St. Johns County sends out alerts of beach driving conditions on the LOCAL ROADS. pic.twitter.com/NvvmXZlbBa — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 26, 2017

“Knowing which ways to go will help a lot,” said beachgoer Patricia-Rance Sanchez.

“Beaches are packed all the time. It’s nice to know if you have a place to park or if you can get there quickly,” said beachgoer Celene Dinzeo.

This app provides quick access to traffic conditions. St. Johns County sends out alerts of driving conditions on the local roads.

“Sometimes using Siri or the local maps you have on your phone, it doesn’t tell you what roads are closed,” Alex Petrilli told Action News Jax.

This app provides a description of the various beaches and what amenities and facilities are open. This free service allows you to see where lifeguards are stationed and what emergency contacts you should have stored in your phone.

St. Johns County has a free shuttle service starting this weekend offering transportation to Mickler's Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier. The service operates every 20 minutes this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 27, 28, and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the final shuttle departing at 4 p.m.

The Mickler's Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, and Mickler's Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

This #app provides a description of the various 🌊 BEACHES and what and amenities and facilities are OPEN. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Tjl3j1Wk6V — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 26, 2017

This FREE service allows you to see where lifeguards are stationed and what emergency contacts you should have stored in your phone. pic.twitter.com/caEY7UGjFI — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 26, 2017

The Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach.

St. Johns County and the Tourist Development Council provide the Reach the Beach shuttles to give St. Johns County residents and visitors a more safe and convenient beach experience. The service will also be offered over Independence Day weekend, July 1-4, and Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4.

For additional information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/Beaches or call 904-209-0331.