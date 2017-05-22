NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Big changes for pet owners: On Monday night, the county passed an ordinance that limits how long people can leave their pets tied up.
New rules limit that time to no more than 12 hours over a 24-hour period. Previously, pet owners could leave their dogs tied up all day.
“I’m not happy about it at all,” said Candace Johnson, with Friends of Animals.
Dozens of animal lovers were upset after Monday night’s meeting.
“it’s very frustrating, I think it’s a setback,” said Dave Fashingbauer, animal advocate.
“It’s cruel, it’s inhumane, it’s dangerous and it’s unfair to the animal,” said Johnson.
They have been pushing for an ordinance to ban unattended tethering and were hoping the county would agree.
“We are going forward into the past,” Fashingbauer said.
The county agreed with animal control that animals could be chained up for no more than 12 hours within a 24-hour period, and if only you can see the animal to monitor it.
“This type of ordinance has failed repeatedly throughout Florida,” Fashingbauer said.
“Going from 24 hours tethering to zero tethering is a bit much,” said Tim Maguire, director of animal care and control.
While Maguire pushed for Monday night’s ordinance, he said he wants tethering to be banned, but not right away.
“It’s just a matter of moving slowly and doing it properly and causing the least amount of damage,” he said.
But in the meantime, animal advocates say they will keep fighting for change.
“We won’t give up on it,” Johnson said.
“I think we have to continue on, because there’s hundreds of dogs all over Nassau County that are tethered right now,” Fashingbauer said.
The county will take another look at the issue in three months.
