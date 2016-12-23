Follow us on

    Posted: 5:32 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

    Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILAN, Italy —

    Italy's interior minister said that the Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was killed early Friday in a shootout with police in Milan, The Associated Press reported.

    Checks conducted after the shootout showed "the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt," is Anis Amri, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said.

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Monday attack in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.

    Amri, 24, who had spent time in prison in Italy, was stopped by two officers during a routine police check in the Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood of Milan early Friday, the AP reported. He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout.

    One of the two officers was shot by Amri and is in the hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening, Minniti said. The other officer fatally shot Amri, the AP reported.

