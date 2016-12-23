Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout.

    Posted: 5:32 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

    Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout

    Milan police
    Polizia di Stato/Twitter
    Milan police

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILAN, Italy —

    Italy's interior minister said a man killed in an early hours shootout in Milan is "without a shadow of doubt" the Berlin Christmas market attacker, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

    Marco Minniti said all the necessary checks were conducted and that "the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt,” is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack.

    Minniti said German authorities were immediately informed.

    He said the two police officers who were on patrol and stopped Amri "have done an extraordinary service to the community."

    This is a developing story.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     