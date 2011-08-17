KIRO7.com

Part of the Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup has been evacuated for an investigation. The investigation involves a vehicle parked at the main entrance, police said Sunday.

The main entrance to the hospital is closed.

The top floor of the parking garage is also closed.

Entrance into the hospital is allowed currently only through the emergency entrance.

Areas around the main entrance and the main floor of the hospital have been evacuated. Ten patients closest to the main entrance have also been evacuated, officials with the hospital said.

