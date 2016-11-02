Follow us on

    Posted: 4:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    3 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Florida high school

    Police Line Do Not Cross
    (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

    By Theresa Seiger

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. —

    Three teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting near a Florida high school, according to multiple reports.

    Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster told WPLG that two of the injured people are ninth-graders at Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Petula Burks told the news station the victims were boys: two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

    Police told WSVN that they were shot in the legs around 3 p.m. in a drive-by shooting near Carol City High School.

    Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, WPLG reported. Authorities told the news station that the shooter was in a small white SUV but did not provide additional identifying information.

    The shooting prompted lockdowns at three area schools. The lockdowns were lifted at 4:20 p.m.

    ">February 10, 2017

    The drive-by shooting was reported just hours after someone opened fire on a van carrying schoolchildren in northwest Miami-Dade, WTVJ reported. No students were injured.

    Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to denounce the shootings and call for residents to "stand together to stop this violence."

    ">February 10, 2017

    "Our children deserve better," he wrote.

