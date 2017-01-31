Argument over onion lands father, son in jail

By Theresa Seiger

Police in Michigan arrested a father and his adult son over the weekend after a fight over an onion turned violent.

Battle Creek police arrested the man, 55, and his 29-year-old son on Sunday after officers were called around 4 p.m. to the home they share in Bedford Township, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported. Neither man was identified.

A relative called police after the 55-year-old started attacking his son, according to the newspaper.

"The father said the son became angry over an onion and began the assault," the Enquirer reported.

The pair had a history of arguing over food. The son claimed that he spoke with his father multiple times about the 55-year-old's tendency to eat his food, to no avail.

"The son said his father receives food stamps but sells them for crack cocaine and then eats the son's food," according to the Enquirer.

Neither man was seriously injured in the attack and both declined to press charges, the newspaper reported. Officers arrested the pair anyway, according to the Enquirer.