Posted: 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

British woman gets life sentence for killing half-sister with a chicken-shaped kitchen pot

Casserole dish killer
Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
A British woman was convicted of killing her half-sister last spring with a chicken-shaped kitchen pot and sentenced to life in prison.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A British woman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years after her conviction this week in the murder of her half-sister with a chicken-shaped kitchen pot, according to Hertfordshire police officials.

The murder happened last May in the English town of Letchworth where police said 53-year-old Yvonne Caylor disguised herself as a man and went to her sister’s apartment. She muscled her way in the door and attacked 26-year-old Nicola Collingbourne with the kitchen pot, officials said.

Collingbourne was later found dead by family members. Police said Caylor tried to make the murder look like a suicide, but investigators were able to use surveillance video to eventually identify Caylor as the killer.

December 16, 2016

Charges were filed against Caylor after police found blood on pieces of the broken kitchen dish that were left at the scene. 

Caylor was facing charges in connection with a burglary at her sister’s apartment when the killing occurred.

