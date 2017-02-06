Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 5:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Cold taco sparks shooting in Houston police say

    Taco
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images
    Houston police say a woman shot her boyfriend over a cold taco.

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A cold taco is reportedly at the center of a shooting in Houston.

    A woman became so enraged, she shot her boyfriend over it, police said.

    >> Read more trending news  

    The woman exploded in rage when the taco truck worker refused to reheat her taco, investigators told KTRK TV.

    When her boyfriend tried to calm her down, police said, she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

    The victim is expected to survive.

    There’s no word on whether any charges have been filed in the case.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     