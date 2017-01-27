Deputy accused of taking money from suspects during DUI arrests

By WFTV.com

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a Volusia County sheriff's deputy accused of taking money from people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said multiple allegations have surfaced that Deputy John Braman, 33, took money from defendants during DUI arrests.

Braman was placed on administrative leave with pay Wednesday. He's been with the sheriff's office since 2007. Braman was injured in 2011 in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence incident in which a man was accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. He was on road patrol before he was placed on leave.

"Integrity is the cornerstone of any law enforcement officer's career," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement released on YouTube. "Once you lose your integrity, you've lost your ability to be an effective law enforcement officer."

FDLE is investigating in conjunction with the state attorney's office.

The sheriff's office is conducting its own investigation.