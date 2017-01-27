Follow us on

Posted: 4:19 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Deputy accused of taking money from suspects during DUI arrests

Volusia County Sheriff's Office car
(WFTV)

By WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. —

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a Volusia County sheriff's deputy accused of taking money from people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said multiple allegations have surfaced that Deputy John Braman, 33, took money from defendants during DUI arrests.

">January 27, 2017

Braman was placed on administrative leave with pay Wednesday. He's been with the sheriff's office since 2007. Braman was injured in 2011 in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence incident in which a man was accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. He was on road patrol before he was placed on leave.

"Integrity is the cornerstone of any law enforcement officer's career," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement released on YouTube. "Once you lose your integrity, you've lost your ability to be an effective law enforcement officer."

FDLE is investigating in conjunction with the state attorney's office.

The sheriff's office is conducting its own investigation.

