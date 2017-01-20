Fallen Florida officer's cruiser vandalized, police say

By WFTV.com

Police in Florida are searching for the person or people who vandalized fallen Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle.

Authorities made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Clayton's vehicle has been parked outside police headquarters since she was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Walmart parking lot.

Markeith Loyd, 41, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, police said. He's being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

At the time of the shooting, Loyd was also a suspect and on the run for the Dec. 13 killing of his pregnant girlfriend Sade Dixon.