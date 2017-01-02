Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:56 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Florida convict blames Verizon for letting him steal man's identity

Cellphone
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Related

Floridoh! Stories

More

More News Headlines

More

By WFTV.com

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. —

A Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a stolen identity to obtain more than $300 in products and services from Verizon Wireless is suing the company for not stopping him.

>> Read more trending stories

James Leslie Kelly was convicted in October of grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information in connection with a May 7, 2015, incident, according to court records.

On that date, Kelly, 52, went to a Highlands County Verizon store and used his ID to steal from an existing customer with the same first and last name, but different middle name, he claims in a federal lawsuit.

The suit, filed last week, claims the Verizon employee spent an hour and a half with him and should have realized that the ID and information from the existing customer account did not match.

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

Kelly claims Verizon's "negligence" caused a "loss of civil liberties and freedoms," because he was convicted and sentenced to prison in connection with the case.

He is seeking $72 million in damages.

Kelly has a criminal history stretching back to 1985 when he was convicted of grand theft with a firearm and sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Between 1985 and 2014, he was convicted at least 37 times on charges including rental property fraud, trafficking in stolen property, receiving money through fraudulent use of a credit card.

As of Monday, Verizon had not responded to the lawsuit.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 