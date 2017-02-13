Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:43 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Florida man accused of throwing dog, ramming woman's car because 'she was pretty'

    Howard Van Sweringen
    Authorities in Polk County, Florida, arrested Howard Van Sweringen, 41, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    LAKELAND, Fla. —

    A Florida man attempted to run a "pretty" woman off the road to "talk with her at any cost," according to the Lakeland Ledger.

    Howard Van Sweringen, 41, was following Kristina Fuller, 35, when he rammed his car into hers several times and continued to pursue her relentlessly, the Ledger reports. 

    At one point, Fuller told the Ledger, "he gets out of his truck, walks up to my door and I roll down my window a bit and he threw his dog through the window."

    Fuller was afraid he would follow her home, so she had authorities meet her at daughter's school, the newspaper reports.

    Lakeland police said Sweringen was yelling and he first claimed to know Fuller. He then changed his statement and said she "was pretty" and that he wanted to "talk with her at any cost," according to the Lakeland Ledger.

    Sweringen was charged with aggravated battery and trespassing on school grounds.

    Read more at Lakeland Ledger via Northwest Florida Daily News.

