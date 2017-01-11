Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A Florida woman is under investigation for child neglect after she took a 5-month-old child with 12 broken bones to a hospital, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.
Officers said Michel Ange Sejour, 24, took the child to a hospital on Dec. 5 and an investigation was conducted on Dec. 27.
The woman was asked to meet with an officer for a hearing on Jan. 9. She said through an interpreter that she was not willing to discuss the case without an attorney present.
Her bail was set at $100,000.
A Department of Children and Families spokesman said the child is in medical foster care. The baby is doing OK and is expected to fully recover.
DCF is investigating.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}