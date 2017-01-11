Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Florida woman arrested after 5-month-old arrives at ER with 12 broken bones

Michel Ange Sejour
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Michel Ange Sejour

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A Florida woman is under investigation for child neglect after she took a 5-month-old child with 12 broken bones to a hospital, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Officers said Michel Ange Sejour, 24, took the child to a hospital on Dec. 5 and an investigation was conducted on Dec. 27.

>> Read more trending stories 

The woman was asked to meet with an officer for a hearing on Jan. 9. She said through an interpreter that she was not willing to discuss the case without an attorney present. 

Her bail was set at $100,000. 

A Department of Children and Families spokesman said the child is in medical foster care. The baby is doing OK and is expected to fully recover. 

DCF is investigating. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 