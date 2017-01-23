Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ANDREWS, S.C. —
A South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that hit a teacher in the eye could face up to a month of jail time, according to South Strand News.
Georgetown County sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old student after his teacher, Edward McIver, said he had been hit by a paper airplane thrown by the high schooler, the newspaper reported. The young man was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
In an incident report obtained by South Stand News, authorities said a school resource officer found McIver with a "very red" eye after the science teacher was hit by the paper plane on Jan. 10. The officer said McIver was "very upset" that he was struck because he recently had eye surgery.
The student admitted to throwing the plane during class, according to the report. He said he meant to hit McIver in the head.
The young man was taken to Georgetown County Detention Center, where he was later released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}